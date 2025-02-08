NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.47. 47,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 89,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

NanoXplore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a market cap of C$417.99 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.26.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

