Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 1.2 %

NGVC stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $537,441.70. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $178,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,738.12. The trade was a 31.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

