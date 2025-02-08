Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $5.85 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $7.00 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.40. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

