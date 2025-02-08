Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.21 and traded as low as $24.86. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 62,474 shares trading hands.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Northeast Community Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Martinek sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $36,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293.50. This represents a 94.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald S. Hom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,799.31. The trade was a 25.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $209,766. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 91,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,863 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

