NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 16.7% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.01.

WMT opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $103.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

