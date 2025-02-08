NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Releases Earnings Results

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. NTT DATA Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.
