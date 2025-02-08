NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Releases Earnings Results

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%.

NTT DATA Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. NTT DATA Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

