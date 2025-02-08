Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the period. NU makes up approximately 6.2% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NU by 105.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after buying an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NU by 458.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NU by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NU Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.