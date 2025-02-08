Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching – February 06th

Oklo, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, and Huntington Ingalls Industries are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the nuclear energy industry, such as nuclear power plant operators, uranium miners, or companies that provide products and services for nuclear power generation or related technologies. These stocks are influenced by factors such as government policies, energy demand trends, global geopolitical events, and technological advancements in the nuclear sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,390,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,275,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $476.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.95. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $491.67.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,440. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion and a PE ratio of 67.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.41. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59. Vistra has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.00. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $126.73 and a 1-year high of $352.00.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $69.15. 3,908,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416,731. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Shares of HII stock traded down $32.34 on Thursday, reaching $163.24. 1,373,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,735. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $160.90 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.76.

