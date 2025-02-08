Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 120.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 123,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

