Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,012,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 268,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

