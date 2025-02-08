Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) traded down 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,012,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 269,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.
