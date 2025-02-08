Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,012,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 269,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

