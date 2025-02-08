Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,012,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 269,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.