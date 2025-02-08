One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 148,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 236,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 24.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

