Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Opinicus Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Atkore by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atkore by 63.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Atkore Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $65.30 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

