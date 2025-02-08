Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 2,146 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Opinicus Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

