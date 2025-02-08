Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 591 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.6% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CX Institutional increased its stake in RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

