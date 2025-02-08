Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Downgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $8,216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.