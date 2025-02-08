Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $205.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $2,150,793.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,885,561.50. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,387.56. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,380 shares of company stock valued at $25,830,669. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

