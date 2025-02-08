Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
PECO opened at $37.32 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 246.00%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.
