Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $37.32 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 246.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

