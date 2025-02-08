Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

