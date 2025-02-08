Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.05 and traded as high as C$13.09. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.04, with a volume of 34,835 shares changing hands.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 94.90%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

