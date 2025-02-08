Platform Technology Partners Has $474,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 70,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $453,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

