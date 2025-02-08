Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.72 and traded as low as C$3.60. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 5,670 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plaza Retail REIT
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 0.3 %
Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
