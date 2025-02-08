Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.72 and traded as low as C$3.60. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 5,670 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$398.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.