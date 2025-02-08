Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Power Integrations updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,920. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,420,526 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

