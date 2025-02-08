Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Prologis by 267.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,811 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 31.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PLD opened at $117.39 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

