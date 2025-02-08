Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – February 08th

Rockwell Automation, Southern, and Bank of New York Mellon are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily engaged in the production of energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and biomass. Investors can purchase shares of these companies to participate in the growing sector of renewable energy generation and distribution, which is seen as a more sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based energy production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $304.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.53. 5,077,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,759. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Southern has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

