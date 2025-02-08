Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 06th

Quanta Services, Equinor ASA, and American Superconductor are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are investments in companies that are involved in the development, production, and distribution of sustainable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. These stocks represent companies that focus on reducing environmental impact and promoting the use of clean, renewable resources for generating electricity and fuel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $8.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.45. 794,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $205.82 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,552,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,605. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

American Superconductor (AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $8.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.86. 5,164,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.02 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

