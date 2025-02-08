Promising Utility Stocks To Research – February 05th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies in the utilities sector that provide essential services such as water, gas, and electricity. These stocks are often considered defensive investments due to the stable earnings and dividends generated by these companies, which can provide a reliable source of income for investors. Utility stocks are known for their relatively low volatility and are commonly sought after by investors seeking steady returns and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,371,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,695,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 185.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $5.06 on Wednesday, reaching $472.55. 1,564,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,386. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.68. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $390.00 and a one year high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,177,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,696,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Featured Stories