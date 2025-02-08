PSI Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

PSI Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. 413,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 292,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
PS International Group Ltd. is a logistics service provider specialized in cross-border air freight services. PS International Group Ltd., formerly known as AIB Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
