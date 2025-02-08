Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Buys 5,480 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

