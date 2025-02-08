Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

