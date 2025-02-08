Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $912,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 541,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.