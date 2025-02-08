Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.