Rahul D. Samant Sells 17,970 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,212.12. The trade was a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

