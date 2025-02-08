Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.55.

Shares of RL opened at $269.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

