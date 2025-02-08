Realta Investment Advisors Buys 694 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2,238.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. William Allan Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 49,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 194,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,541,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,100,000 after acquiring an additional 194,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

