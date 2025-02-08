Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $63,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.