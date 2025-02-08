Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.50 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 190.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in YETI by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 135.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 48.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in YETI by 61.8% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.