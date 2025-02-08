Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.93 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,110,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $303.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.35.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,197.66. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,238. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

