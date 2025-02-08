RNC Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.