Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 123,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.8% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

