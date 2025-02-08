Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.