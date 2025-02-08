Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 795.19% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Roblox updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,537.62. This represents a 51.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,961.44. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,306,335 shares of company stock worth $77,348,316 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

