Robyn M. Denholm Sells 112,390 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

TSLA stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,996,871,000 after acquiring an additional 780,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,957,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,117,345,000 after buying an additional 159,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.