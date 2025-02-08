Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $148,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $572.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $584.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

