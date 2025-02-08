Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

