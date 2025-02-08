Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4395 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

