Sageworth Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average is $172.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

