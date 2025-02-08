Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 2,424 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $182.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

